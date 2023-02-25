Reminder to keep property secure

Reminder to keep property secure after increase in burglaries and theft, Hāwera

Acting Sergeant Ben Patterson

Taranaki Police are aware of an increase in burglaries and theft across the Hāwera area and urge the community to take preventative measures and continue to report criminal activity.

“Unfortunately, Hāwera has seen an increase in burglaries over the last two weeks," says Acting Sergeant Ben Patterson.

“While it’s disappointing to see this behaviour, we want to assure the community that we are working hard to hold these offenders to account.”

We want to remind the community to take preventative measures to stop these crimes from taking place in the first instance.

Police encourage the following preventative measures:

• Lock your doors and windows.

• Keep valuables out of sight.

• Install an alarm system – or if you already have one, make sure you use it – and get sensor lights fitted.

• Ensure your vehicle is locked and all valuables are removed.

• If possible, park your vehicle in a garage, but if it must be parked on the road, try park it in a well-lit area.

• Use anti-theft devices such as steering locks, immobilisers and car alarms.

Please report all crimes to Police rather than taking matters into your own hands as this can put you at risk. The sooner the crime is reported, the sooner it can be investigated.

If you see any suspicious behaviour occurring now, please call 111.

Information can also be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 after the fact.

