Police Seek Offenders In Relation To Lake Puketirini Robberies

Saturday, 25 February 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Simon Evans, CIB Waikato West:

Waikato Police are investigating two separate robberies in the area of Lake Puketirini, near Huntly and are asking people in the area to remain vigilant.

The first robbery occurred on 18 February, sometime between 1am and 2.30am.

The driver of a Nissan Navara Ute was parked by Lake Puketirini when he was approached by a large group of people who verbally threatened him and took his ute. Police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or people around this timeframe to call 105 and quote the file number 230219/7104.

The second robbery occurred on 23 February, after 10.30pm.

The victim, a woman, parked her BMW 318i saloon at Lake Puketirini where she too was approached by a group of people. After being threatened, pulled from the vehicle, and assaulted, the offender has stolen her car.

The victim walked to Rotowaro Road, where a passing motorist offered assistance. She was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. Anyone who saw unusual activity in this area around 10.30pm on 23 February should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230224/8136.

The car of the male victim has been recovered, however enquiries are ongoing to locate the woman’s BMW.

These crimes will not be tolerated, and Police are committed to ensuring that those responsible will be held to account.

Police are continuing to support the victims involved and have increased patrols in the area.

Information or footage, such as dash-cam video, of either of robbery should be reported to police, quoting the file numbers above.

Always call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or suspicious.

If it’s already happened, you can provide information via the Police non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea taihara, hihira rānei i taua wā tonu.

Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te nama ohotata-kore a Ngā Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz rānei.

