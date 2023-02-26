Name Release, Fatal Crash, Ashburton

Police are now in a position to release the name of the person who died in a crash at the intersection of Withells Road and Rangitata Highway on 18 February.

She was Carla Murray, 37, of Christchurch.

Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

