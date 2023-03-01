Have You Seen This Bike Trailer?

Police received reports of a burglary on Rangiriri Road, Rangiriri, on Friday

25 February.

Three motorbikes which were stolen, were recovered from a Hamilton address

Monday 27 February.

A number of tools and this racing bike and trailer were also stolen.

If you have knowledge of the wherabouts of this trailer with the racing

number 192 printed on the front and side, please contact Police on 105.

You can also make a report online (https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105) using

‘Update Report’ and quote file number ‘230226/5598’.

