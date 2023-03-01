Have You Seen This Bike Trailer?

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 5:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police received reports of a burglary on Rangiriri Road, Rangiriri, on Friday
25 February.

Three motorbikes which were stolen, were recovered from a Hamilton address
Monday 27 February.

A number of tools and this racing bike and trailer were also stolen.

If you have knowledge of the wherabouts of this trailer with the racing
number 192 printed on the front and side, please contact Police on 105.

You can also make a report online (https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105) using
‘Update Report’ and quote file number ‘230226/5598’.

