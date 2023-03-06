Police Appeal For Witnesses To Hamilton Assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault last week to come forward and share any information they have which may assist with our enquiries.

The assault took place on the Hamilton River Path at the end of the walkway off Liverpool Street at about 7.10pm on Wednesday 1 March.

The victim sustained injuries in the assault and has understandably been left shaken. They are receiving support from Victim Support.

We know that the victim was assisted by a member of the public, who was cycling along the path, following the assault. We encourage this person, and any other witnesses, to come forward and speak to Police.

The offender has been described as a female with light brown skin, dark eyes, about 170cm tall, of a medium build and aged around late 20s to early 30s. She was wearing a tight white crop-top, tight black pants, black sports shoes and her hair was tied up.

If anyone saw someone matching this description on or near the Hamilton River Path between 6-8pm please report this to Police.

Information can be shared via 105 – either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’. Please reference file number 230303/6441.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

