Update, Incident In Northland, Wellington
Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 6:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
07 March
Police attended reports of a suspicious
package found on a bus on Glenmore St
in Northland,
Wellington at about 6pm today.
Cordons were put in
place while Police and NZDF personnel examined
the
package and found it to be harmless.
Cordons
were
removed.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>