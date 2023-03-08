Simon Bevers Homicide Investigation - $100,000 Reward Announced

Tasman Police are today announcing a $100,000 reward for information relating

to the murder of Simon Allan Bevers in Hope in March 2022.

Simon, aged 56, was found dead in his tent at an apple orchard in Edens Road,

Hope on 9 March 2022.

It is believed he was killed in his tent between 8pm on Monday 7 March 2022

and the morning of 9 March 2022, when he was located deceased.

“Tomorrow marks one year since Simon was found dead,” says Detective

Inspector Mark Chenery, Tasman District Crime Services Manager.

“Our investigation team has worked tirelessly to provide answers for

Simon’s family, and to hold the person or people responsible for Simon’s

death to account.”

Police will pay a reward of up to $100,000 for material information or

evidence which leads to the identity and conviction of any person or people

responsible for Simon’s death.

The offer will remain in force until 31 May 2023. The Commissioner of Police

will determine the amount of the reward and will, if necessary, apportion

payment where there is more than one claimant.

Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice, not being the

main offender, who provides information or evidence to Police.

“I urge anyone with information which could assist the investigation team

to get in touch and help us provide the answers Simon’s family so

desperately need,” says Detective Inspector Chenery.

Information can be provided via our 105 service, or by calling the

investigation team directly on 03 545 9853. Please quote file number

220309/6371.

