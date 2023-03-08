Simon Bevers Homicide Investigation - $100,000 Reward Announced
Tasman Police are today announcing a $100,000 reward for
information relating
to the murder of Simon Allan Bevers in Hope in March 2022.
Simon, aged 56, was found dead
in his tent at an apple orchard in Edens Road,
Hope on 9 March 2022.
It is believed he was killed in his tent
between 8pm on Monday 7 March 2022
and the morning of 9 March 2022, when he was located deceased.
“Tomorrow
marks one year since Simon was found dead,” says
Detective
Inspector Mark Chenery, Tasman District Crime Services Manager.
“Our investigation team has worked
tirelessly to provide answers for
Simon’s family, and to hold the person or people responsible for Simon’s
death to account.”
Police will pay a
reward of up to $100,000 for material information
or
evidence which leads to the identity and conviction of any person or people
responsible for Simon’s death.
The offer will remain in force until 31 May
2023. The Commissioner of Police
will determine the amount of the reward and will, if necessary, apportion
payment where there is more than one claimant.
Immunity from prosecution may be considered
for any accomplice, not being the
main offender, who provides information or evidence to Police.
“I urge
anyone with information which could assist the investigation
team
to get in touch and help us provide the answers Simon’s family so
desperately need,” says Detective Inspector Chenery.
Information can be provided via our
105 service, or by calling the
investigation team directly on 03 545 9853. Please quote file number
220309/6371.