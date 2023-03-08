Man Charged Following Firearms Incident

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd

Police have charged a 24-year-old Moera man in relation to a shooting near Randwick Road, Lower Hutt, early on Saturday 4 March.

Police responded to a report of a number of shots being fired at that location about 1.15am.

One person, who sustained a gunshot wound, was transported by Police to hospital in a serious condition. He underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Police would like to assure the public this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat. We would like to thank members of the community for their co-operation, and for providing information that assisted our enquiries.

As this matter is now before the court, Police cannot comment further.

