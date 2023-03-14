Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work Starts On Marine Parade Coastal Pathway

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Construction is underway on the new, three-kilometre path along the Marine Parade coastal reserve between Hopukiore (Mount Drury Reserve) and Oceanbeach Road, in Mount Maunganui.

A project many years in the making, the pathway will be wide enough to safely accommodate pedestrians, cyclists, users of wheelchairs and mobility devices, skaters, and scooter riders. It’s a space that will enhance access to the beach while protecting the adjoining sand dunes and natural vegetation.

Made from a mix of concrete and timber surfaces the path will curve along the grass berm and in some locations, it will climb up onto the higher dunes to provide quiet spots to rest and take in the view.

With support from local hapū Ngāi Tūkairangi and Ngāti Kuku, the path's construction will respect the natural environment and weave the rich cultural narratives of this area into its design.

Tauranga City Council’s Manager Spaces and Places Sarah Pearce is excited to see this project come to life which will provide a new way for the community to experience this beautiful stretch of coastline.

“The path will be built in sections, starting at the cenotaph, and working towards the playground opposite Te Ngaio Reserve. Construction will then continue from the reserve to the Oceanbeach Road roundabout.

“The new playground opposite Te Ngaio Reserve is already proving popular with residents and visitors,” Sarah says.

“As the project continues there will be various amenities installed at key locations along the path, including new barbeques and upgraded picnic and seating areas for people to enjoy.”

While Council aims to keep disruption to a minimum, there are some things to be aware of during construction.

At times there will be limited access to sections of the beach including accessways and facilities such as barbeques and seating areas. Signs will be in place to indicate nearby alternatives.

The community can also expect some construction noise from Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm, and there will also be temporary parking restrictions along the beach side of Marine Parade.

Council appreciates the community’s continued support for this project, and patience as these works are carried out.

The path is expected to be complete and ready for the community to enjoy later this year.

For more information on the Marine Parade Coastal Pathway project, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/marine-parade-coastal-path

Find out what else is happening in Mount Maunganui by visiting www.tauranga.govt.nz/mountprojects

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 