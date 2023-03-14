Work Starts On Marine Parade Coastal Pathway

Construction is underway on the new, three-kilometre path along the Marine Parade coastal reserve between Hopukiore (Mount Drury Reserve) and Oceanbeach Road, in Mount Maunganui.

A project many years in the making, the pathway will be wide enough to safely accommodate pedestrians, cyclists, users of wheelchairs and mobility devices, skaters, and scooter riders. It’s a space that will enhance access to the beach while protecting the adjoining sand dunes and natural vegetation.

Made from a mix of concrete and timber surfaces the path will curve along the grass berm and in some locations, it will climb up onto the higher dunes to provide quiet spots to rest and take in the view.

With support from local hapū Ngāi Tūkairangi and Ngāti Kuku, the path's construction will respect the natural environment and weave the rich cultural narratives of this area into its design.

Tauranga City Council’s Manager Spaces and Places Sarah Pearce is excited to see this project come to life which will provide a new way for the community to experience this beautiful stretch of coastline.

“The path will be built in sections, starting at the cenotaph, and working towards the playground opposite Te Ngaio Reserve. Construction will then continue from the reserve to the Oceanbeach Road roundabout.

“The new playground opposite Te Ngaio Reserve is already proving popular with residents and visitors,” Sarah says.

“As the project continues there will be various amenities installed at key locations along the path, including new barbeques and upgraded picnic and seating areas for people to enjoy.”

While Council aims to keep disruption to a minimum, there are some things to be aware of during construction.

At times there will be limited access to sections of the beach including accessways and facilities such as barbeques and seating areas. Signs will be in place to indicate nearby alternatives.

The community can also expect some construction noise from Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm, and there will also be temporary parking restrictions along the beach side of Marine Parade.

Council appreciates the community’s continued support for this project, and patience as these works are carried out.

The path is expected to be complete and ready for the community to enjoy later this year.

For more information on the Marine Parade Coastal Pathway project, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/marine-parade-coastal-path

Find out what else is happening in Mount Maunganui by visiting www.tauranga.govt.nz/mountprojects

