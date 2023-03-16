Man Arrested For Commercial Burglaries In Thames
Thursday, 16 March 2023, 10:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a series of
commercial burglaries in Thames.
The incidents
occurred between 25 February and 14 March at four locations
in the town.
Sergeant Martin Tomkins hopes the arrest
will help provide some reassurance to locals.
"We'd
also like to thank members of the public for coming forward
with information to help Police," he says.
The man is
due in Hamilton District Court today on four burglary
charges.
Enquiries are continuing and further charges
are
likely.
