Man Arrested For Commercial Burglaries In Thames

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a series of commercial burglaries in Thames.

The incidents occurred between 25 February and 14 March at four locations in the town.

Sergeant Martin Tomkins hopes the arrest will help provide some reassurance to locals.

"We'd also like to thank members of the public for coming forward with information to help Police," he says.

The man is due in Hamilton District Court today on four burglary charges.

Enquiries are continuing and further charges are likely.

© Scoop Media

