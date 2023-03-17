Hauraki Gulf Islands Move To Restricted Fire Season

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a restricted fire season for the populated islands in the Hauraki Gulf, from 8am on Friday 17 March 2023 until further notice.

This applies to Great Barrier Island, Rakino Island, Ponui Island, Waiheke Island and Kawau Island.

Te Hiku Region Manager Ron Devlin says the change from a prohibited to a restricted fire season is the result of significant rain across the Auckland region in the last few weeks.

"This has considerably lessened the risks of wildfire on the Hauraki Gulf Islands, so outdoor fires are now permitted under restrictions, rather than prohibited altogether," Ron Devlin said.

"All fires lit in the open will need to get permits from Fire and Emergency first, and comply with safety conditions.

"We ask people to consider the weather conditions, wind strength and direction, and don’t light a fire if there’s any chance it might get out of control.

"You can find information about what you can and can’t do during a restricted fire season as well as fire safety tips at www.checkitsalright.nz."

