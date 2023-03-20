Police appeal for information following firearms incident, Titahi Bay

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss:

Police are seeking 36-year-old Sam Murray, who is wanted to arrest in relation to a violent incident in Owhiti St, Titahi Bay, on 17 March.

“The victim suffered a gunshot wound to their leg and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

“A large number of Police are involved in the investigation and subsequent enquiries. We have executed a number of search warrants in relation to the incident, however Murray and the weapon involved remain at large.

“While he is not believed to be a direct threat to the public, he is possibly armed and should not be approached.”

Murray has ties to Hawke’s Bay so may have travelled out of the Wellington region to Hawke’s Bay.

Murray is likely actively avoiding Police and we urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 111 immediately. Please reference the case file 230317/5899



