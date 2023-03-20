Police appeal for information following firearms incident, Titahi Bay

Police
are seeking 36-year-old Sam Murray, who is wanted to arrest
in relation to a violent incident in Owhiti St, Titahi Bay,
on 17 March.
“The
victim suffered a gunshot wound to their leg and remains in
a serious but stable condition in hospital.
“A large
number of Police are involved in the investigation and
subsequent enquiries. We have executed a number of search
warrants in relation to the incident, however Murray and the
weapon involved remain at large.
“While he is not
believed to be a direct threat to the public, he is possibly
armed and should not be approached.”
Murray has ties
to Hawke’s Bay so may have travelled out of the Wellington
region to Hawke’s Bay.
Murray is likely actively
avoiding Police and we urge anyone with knowledge of his
whereabouts to call 111 immediately. Please reference the
case file
230317/5899
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>
National: Statement From Todd Muller Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>
Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>