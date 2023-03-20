Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upgraded Community Centres Re-open Across The City

Monday, 20 March 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Pōneke is celebrating three recently upgraded and renovated Community Centres around the city, providing support, activities, and services for locals in a safe and welcoming space.

Aro Valley Community Centre

All three were designed with input from the local community to improve the quality of life in our communities, make the buildings more fit for purpose, and reflect the community’s needs.

Strathmore Park Community Centre re-opened earlier this month following a $2.2 million upgrade with a new look, new artwork and new name supported by iwi – Te Tūhunga Rau.

The Aro Valley Community Centre was blessed on Friday 10 March and is set to open to the public in time for the Aro Valley Fair on Saturday 1 April. Mana Whenua is considering a te reo name for the upgraded centre.

The site had been closed for a year for a $1.2 million upgrade including re-piling, improved acoustics, separating the hall from the bathrooms and kitchen, installing gender-neutral bathrooms, and a ramp for accessibility.

The next facility to re-open to the public soon is the Newtown Community and Cultural Centre. The $3.4 million upgrade includes a complete internal refresh and refit, full renovation of the iconic theatre, and a lift for better accessibility.

Newtown Community & Cultural Centre Kaiwhakahaere / Coordinators Ellie Clayton and Eryn Gribble say the upgrade will provide a much-needed space for the community.

“The new centre will be an awesome, accessible space for Newtowners to connect, experience culture and host their own community activities.

“The community theatre is going to be particularly exciting, as it will work as a multi-use space for theatre, movies, public talks and much more.”

Along with the other 23 Community Centres, plus Te Pokapū Hapori in the city, these sites are a crucial part of building resilience, belonging, and diversity across our city, says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“Investment in these buildings is a no-brainer, as they are the beating heart and soul of the community, and provide a place for everyone to get support, get active, and get together.”

