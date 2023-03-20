Council Locks In $14.6 Million Funding Boost
Hamilton City Council has secured $14.6 million for its 2023/24 Annual Plan through the Government’s “Better Off Funding”.
Council will put the funding towards eight projects or activities, with $820,000 earmarked for additional city safety initiatives.
The projects and services to be funded are:
- native planting and accessways in Te Awa O Katapaki reserve in Flagstaff North to deliver on Council’s Nature in the City strategy ($3.9 million)
- staff and resources to undertake planting and maintenance within Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park ($0.5 million)
- workplace and school travel planning, and cycling and pedestrian education, to support Council’s Access Hamilton strategy ($0.7 million)
- the City Safe programme which provides CCTV cameras, graffiti removal, and patrols for anti-social behaviour ($3.1 million)
- corporate sustainability and climate change education programme ($0.7 million)
- funding for community grants ($1.7 million)
- providing more Council data to the public and improving online services for customers ($3.3 million)
- projects to deliver on Council’s He Pou
Manawa Ora strategy ($0.5
million).
Mayor Paula Southgate
welcomed the news as Council heads into Annual Plan debates
later this week.
“Our application
for the funding focused on projects that would allow Council
to bring forward important work for our community,” she
said.
“Council, along with everyone
else, is facing significant financial pressures as we put
together our budgets for the 2023/24 Annual
Plan.
“With this lens, we’ve
managed to save ratepayers millions of dollars for next
year, while locking in projects that will provide great
outcomes.”
The additional funding
for Council’s City Safe programme will supplement its
central city operation, with more patrols during peak demand
periods.
There’ll also be an
extension of the successful trial of City Safe patrols on
the river paths, and support will be introduced for
Hamilton’s visitor destinations and aquatic facilities to
provide security, traffic management and general assistance
at busy times.
The funding is distributed through the Department of Internal Affairs as part of the Three Waters Reform programme.