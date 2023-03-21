Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Managers Costing Ratepayers $24 Million

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance

The Tauranga Ratepayers' Alliance is calling for the Commissioners to investigate concerns about overstaffing and bloated salaries at Tauranga City Council.

Figures obtained under the Local Government Official Information & Meetings Act reveal that Tauranga City Council employs the equivalent of 190.5 full-time managers with an average salary of $128,129.

The number of managers employed by the Council was greater than the number of staff employed in customer-facing roles (186.5).

Tauranga Ratepayers' Alliance

Spokesperson, Sam Hill says:

“Under the Commissioners, personnel expenses at Tauranga City Council have increased faster than inflation. It is clear the growth has been in management rather than core services. With a manager for every five employees, the Council looks increasingly top-heavy.

“Given that Tauranga households are struggling under the pressure of big rates, it’s only fair the Commissioners look to trim some of the fat in upper and middle management.

“Residents and ratepayers were told that the Commission was put in place to make tough decisions and ensure the best possible future for Tauranga. The Commission needs to start looking at ways to save money for Tauranga households.”

Tauranga City Council's information release is available

here

.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Juduth Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 

James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:



Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 