Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Positive Three Waters Talks For Hamilton

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 6:08 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says a meeting with Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty today provided a good opportunity to reiterate and discuss Hamilton’s concerns with aspects of Government’s Three Waters reform.

Mayor Southgate joined the Minister and a small group of mayors in Wellington and said she was pleased the talks moved things in a positive direction.

“Today was a good opportunity to focus on the outcomes sought by reform, and raise with Minister McAnulty the range of metro issues Hamilton – and other cities around New Zealand – are facing,” said Mayor Southgate.

Mayor Southgate confirmed that the talks were positive, and she has confidence that Hamilton is being heard, with the meeting being a constructive exchange of information and ideas.

“Hamilton’s position has been consistent throughout – the status quo is not an option, but this model is not right. Regardless of the shape of the reform and its governance and financial structures we need to focus on what Hamilton needs from any reform.”

“We need better environmental outcomes, more consistent water quality and infrastructure across the country, infrastructure for quicker and more affordable new housing, and we need to reduce the future costs for our communities.

“We need to achieve all of that, and ensure we have a strong local voice in decision-making. It’s critical Hamilton – and other metropolitan high-growth councils – can set their own path to respond to growth in conjunction with their communities.”

Mayor Southgate reiterated the reform is led by Government and costs for Hamilton because of this reform must be met by Government and not fall to Hamilton ratepayers.

“The current reform structures don’t achieve what our city needs them to achieve,” she said.

“On this, I am very pleased Government is listening.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>


WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 