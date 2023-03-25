Appeal for witnesses to road rage incident
Saturday, 25 March 2023, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident
on Ohiro Road, Brooklyn yesterday (24 March).
At around
5pm, two drivers were involved in what appears to be a road
rage-related altercation.
During the altercation, one of
the drivers allegedly struck the second driver in the head,
causing injuries which required hospital treatment.
Ohiro
Road is busy at the time of day this incident occurred, and
Police believe there may be several people who witnessed the
incident who we have not yet spoken to.
If you have any
information which could assist our enquiries, please get in
touch via our 105 phone service or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.
Please reference file number
230324/4181.
