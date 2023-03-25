Appeal for witnesses to road rage incident

Wellington Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident on Ohiro Road, Brooklyn yesterday (24 March).

At around 5pm, two drivers were involved in what appears to be a road rage-related altercation.

During the altercation, one of the drivers allegedly struck the second driver in the head, causing injuries which required hospital treatment.

Ohiro Road is busy at the time of day this incident occurred, and Police believe there may be several people who witnessed the incident who we have not yet spoken to.

If you have any information which could assist our enquiries, please get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230324/4181.

