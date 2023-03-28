Police Seeking To Identify Man Following Aggravated Robbery

Christchurch Police are seeking information after an aggravated robbery on Wilsons Road, Saint Martins, on Saturday 25 March.

About 11.15am, a man entered a store at the St Martins Shops armed with a weapon.

The man demanded money and then took a quantity of cash from the till.

There were no injuries reported.

The offender was sighted leaving the area on a white bike, wearing a green helmet.

Police have since located the bike and helmet, however, enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have information on the man pictured.

Police want to assure the community that we are working hard to locate the offender and hold him to account.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230325/6576.

