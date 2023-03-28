Police Seeking To Identify Man Following Aggravated Robbery
Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are seeking information after an
aggravated robbery on Wilsons Road, Saint Martins, on
Saturday 25 March.
About 11.15am, a man
entered a store at the St Martins Shops armed with a
weapon.
The man demanded money and then took a
quantity of cash from the till.
There were no injuries
reported.
The offender was sighted leaving the area on
a white bike, wearing a green helmet.
Police have
since located the bike and helmet, however, enquiries are
ongoing to locate the offender.
We would like to hear
from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have
information on the man pictured.
Police want to assure
the community that we are working hard to locate the
offender and hold him to account.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote
file number
230325/6576.
