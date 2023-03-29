Man Arrested Following Attempted Abduction Incidents

28 March

Detective Sergeant Simon Evans, Waikato West CIB:

Waikato Police have today arrested and charged one person in relation to incidents involving attempted abduction in Paeroa and Huntly over the past three days and one incident in Hamilton last month.

Police have made extensive enquiries to locate the offender.

A 31-year-old man has today been arrested on charges of kidnapping, with further charges still being considered.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, 29 March.

We continue to provide the victims with ongoing support.

As the matter is now before the Courts, Police have no further comment.

