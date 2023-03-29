Man Arrested Following Attempted Abduction Incidents
Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 5:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
28 March
Detective Sergeant Simon Evans, Waikato
West CIB:
Waikato Police have today arrested and
charged one person in relation to incidents involving
attempted abduction in Paeroa and Huntly over the past three
days and one incident in Hamilton last month.
Police
have made extensive enquiries to locate the
offender.
A 31-year-old man has today been arrested on
charges of kidnapping, with further charges still being
considered.
He is due to appear in Hamilton District
Court on Wednesday, 29 March.
We continue to provide
the victims with ongoing support.
As the matter is now
before the Courts, Police have no further
comment.
