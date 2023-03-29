Working For Nature/Mahi Mō Te Taiao Grants Open On Saturday

The 2023/24 Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao grant scheme will open for online applications on 1 April 2023.

This year $111,500 will be available for projects from pest control to restoring wetland areas on public, private or Māori-owned land in Marlborough.

Funding is awarded under three categories:

Habitat Marlborough – for restoring native habitats, improving biodiversity and freshwater quality

Protecting Marlborough – for animal and plant pest control

Environmental Advocacy – a new category for initiatives that promote environmental awareness

This will be the fourth year of funding for the scheme which has provided the opportunity for groups and individuals to protect and enhance the environment. The maximum cap on a Habitat Marlborough project is $10,000; Protecting Marlborough is $15,000 and Environmental Advocacy is $2,000.

More information can be found on Council’s website via the link below. Applications close at 5.00 pm on Sunday 30 April, with all applicants notified of outcomes by July 2023.

Paper applications will not be accepted. All online applications should be made at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/working-for-naturemahi-mo-te-taiao

