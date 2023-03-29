Have You Seen Janet Daniel?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 82-year-old Janet Daniel, who is missing.

Janet was reported missing to Police late yesterday and enquiries are underway to locate her.

Janet was last seen on Monday around Lincoln Road. It is believed she was in possession of her blue mobility scooter at the time.

We have concerns for Janet’s wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone who may have sighted her.

Janet’s residence is in New Lynn and she has been known to travel around the centre of New Lynn, as well as Newmarket.

If you have information to assist Police, please contact our 105 phone service and quote the file number 220328/9818.

