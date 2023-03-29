Have You Seen Janet Daniel?
Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating
82-year-old Janet Daniel, who is missing.
Janet was reported
missing to Police late yesterday and enquiries are underway
to locate her.
Janet was last seen on Monday around
Lincoln Road. It is believed she was in possession of her
blue mobility scooter at the time.
We have concerns
for Janet’s wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone
who may have sighted her.
Janet’s residence is in
New Lynn and she has been known to travel around the centre
of New Lynn, as well as Newmarket.
If you have
information to assist Police, please contact our 105 phone
service and quote the file number
220328/9818.
