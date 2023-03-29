Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Change To Kerbside Collections Due To Easter Holidays And ANZAC Day

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Public holidays will not impact Hamilton's kerbside collections. The hard-working contractors will still be collecting bins as usual over the Easter holidays (Friday 7 April to Monday 10 April 2023) and ANZAC Day (Tuesday 25 April 2023).

Hamilton City Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Service Delivery Manager Trent Fowles said, amongst all the plan making and sleeping in, he hopes people remember to put their bins out.

“If your collection day falls on Good Friday, put your bins out as usual by 7am. The same for Easter Monday and ANZAC Day. If you plan to enjoy a sleep in, put them out the evening before.”

If you have a missed collection, aren’t sure what items go into each bin, or aren’t sure which day of the week your bins are collected, check out our dedicated kerbside and waste reducing website fightthelandfill.co.nz.

You can also use the Antenno app to receive reminders about kerbside collections, to log missed collections or report illegal rubbish dumping. Antenno can be downloaded for free from Google Play or App Store.

If you have excess waste, green waste, recycling, or items to donate, these are the operating times for the following facilities:

Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre:
 

  • Good Friday 7 April: Closed
  • Saturday 8 April: 7.30am – 4.30pm
  • Easter Sunday 9 April – Easter Monday 10 April: 9am – 4pm
  • ANZAC Day Tuesday 25 April: 9am – 4pm

Wickham Street Organic Centre: 

  • Good Friday 7 April: Closed
  • Saturday 8 April – Easter Monday 10 April 8am – 5pm
  • ANZAC Day Tuesday 25 April: 8am – 5pm

Lincoln Street Habitat for Humanity ReUse Store:

  • Good Friday 7 April: Closed
  • Saturday 8 April: 8am – 4pm
  • Easter Sunday 9 April: Closed
  • Easter Monday 10 April: 9am – 4pm
  • ANZAC Day Tuesday 25 April: 1pm – 4pm

