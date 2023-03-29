Appeal For Witnesses Following Crash In Mt Albert, Auckland

Auckland Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Mt Albert earlier this month.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a motorbike and a car at the intersection of Duncan MacLean Link and St Lukes Rd, occurred at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 18 March.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is facing ongoing complications.

As part of our investigation, Police are trying to piece together the events that occurred leading up to the crash, and we are appealing to the public for information.

Police are wanting to hear from anyone who may have seen a black SUV-type vehicle (possibly a Toyota RAV4) in the area, or leaving the area, around the time of the crash.

We believe the occupants may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

Anyone else who may have dash cam or CCTV footage of the crash, or has information on the occupants of those vehicles, is also asked to contact Police via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please refer to file number 230326/9869.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

