Watch Out For Wheelie Bin Letter

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 9:20 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Most Marlborough property owners will receive a letter from Council in the next few days asking which wheelie bin size they would like to use when the new service rolls out on 1 July 2024.

The new wheelie bin kerbside collection areas include Blenheim, Grovetown, Havelock, Picton, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon, Spring Creek and Tuamarina.

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Dr Alec McNeil said the standard wheelie bin size is 140 litres and if property owners are happy with that, they don’t need to do anything.

“If people would prefer a smaller (80 litre) or larger (240 litre) bin set size, they need to let us know by scanning the QR code on the form included with the letter, or by filling out the form and returning it to Council in the pre-paid envelope provided,” Dr McNeil said.

“We need this information by 30 April so we can order the wheelie bin sizes people want. If we don’t hear back we will provide the standard size,” he said.

If people are unsure which size best suits their needs they can visit the Marlborough District Library (Blenheim), the Picton Library and Service Centre or the Council’s office in Blenheim during April to view the wheelie bins on display.

Dr McNeil said for those who are on the kerbside collection route for rubbish and recycling, the wheelie bin size selected applies to the bin set - there is not an option to choose one size bin for recycling and a different size bin for rubbish.

Under the new service, kerbside rubbish and recycling will be collected fortnightly on alternate weeks. People will be provided with one wheelie bin for rubbish, one wheelie bin for recycling (excluding glass) and a recycling crate for glass only.

There is no opt-out option and the cost of the wheelie bin service is paid through the rates of those included in the collection areas.

Commercial customers will need to select the wheelie bin size they want for their rubbish. Please note commercial customers in the Blenheim CBD and in Redwoodtown will not receive a letter and will instead be communicated with directly.

For more information about the wheelie bin roll-out, or for answers to frequently asked questions go to http://links.marlborough.govt.nz/wmms

