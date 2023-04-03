QLDC Seeks Submissions On Two Public Place Bylaws

The community and interested stakeholders can now have their say on two updated draft bylaws: the Activities in Public Places Bylaw 2023 and the Alcohol Restrictions in Public Places Bylaw 2018. Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) approved both drafts for public consultation at its meeting on Thursday, 23 March.

The Activities in Public Places Bylaw 2023 guides how public spaces are used in order to protect the community from activities that could cause a nuisance.

Proposed amendments include changing the definition of ‘trading activity’ to include the commercial hire of micro mobility devices such as e-scooters, specifying certain public places where trading activities and busking is permitted, and amending the current ban on the distribution of leaflets, to prevent litter.

The Alcohol Restrictions in Public Places Bylaw 2018 aims to support a family-friendly environment and ensure public safety by regulating consumption and possession of alcohol in specified public places within the district.

Proposed amendments include introducing permanent bans for public places on Christmas Day to the day after Boxing Day (27 December) for Queenstown public places, removing bans in Frankton, Arrowtown and Lake Hāwea, and adjusting ban timing so that they all commence or end at 8.00am.

QLDC Regulatory Manager Anthony Hall, said these bylaws are an important tool for ensuring public spaces remain safe and accessible for everyone.

“Our shared places are where people meet, engage with one another, and form community. That’s why public feedback on these bylaws is vital – it gives us valuable insight into how the community feels about our public places.

“We’ve seen a lot of change across the district since these bylaws were introduced. Proposed amendments have been shaped by community feedback and suggestions, and we’re now asking for formal submissions on both bylaws.”

Copies of a Statement of Proposal for the draft Activities in Public Places Bylaw and Alcohol Restrictions in Public Places Bylaw can be inspected online at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz, or at Council offices and libraries in the district.

Submissions can be made online at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz, via email to letstalk@qldc.govt.nz, or by post with the bylaw or policy title included to ‘Queenstown Lakes District Council, Freepost 191078, Private Bag 50072, Queenstown 9348’.

Submissions close on Friday 5 May 2023, and will be followed by a hearing for those who wish to speak to their submissions.

