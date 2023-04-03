Council Funding Available For Local Events To Boost Their ‘Wow Factor’

With a huge variety of cultural, sporting and community events firmly back on the calendar, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is inviting organisers to apply for grants to help them deliver successful and sustainable entertainment.

QLDC Relationship Manager, Arts and Events Jan Maxwell said applications to Council’s annual events fund is open from today for a period of four weeks.

“Events play a huge role in promoting our district to domestic and international visitors, boosting our local economy and enriching the lives of people who live here,” she said.

“Each year our contestable fund is available to support established events and nurture new ones so they can grow and flourish.”

Ms Maxwell said the application criteria had been refined with a new application form and an even greater focus on sustainability.

“We’ve gone further this year asking organisers how they intend to minimise waste and move towards zero carbon impact.”

Anyone wanting to discuss the fund and their application with Council staff can book a confidential one-hour review session at either Queenstown Events Centre (3.00-7.00pm, Wednesday 12 April) or Wānaka Recreation Centre (3.00-7.00pm, Friday 14 April). Similar sessions are also available online for anyone who cannot attend in person. All sessions must be booked in advance.

Applications close at 5.00pm on Sunday 30 April and will then be reviewed by a panel of Councillors before this year’s recipients are announced in July.

Full information on the funding criteria, key dates and how to apply is available on the Council’s website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/community/community-funding

