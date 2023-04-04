From Classroom To Council – Mount To Arataki Spatial Plan

Getting around safely and protecting the beach were the talk of the playground yesterday as Omanu Primary School students shared their thoughts on the future of the Mount to Arataki area at an in-school workshop with Council staff.

The event was one of several Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan engagement sessions held over the last month to find out what matters most to the community to help plan for a future that protects the things we love, enhances the things we already have, and makes room for the things we want to add.

The year five and six students worked through a series of activities, writing answers on sticky notes, and attaching them to question boards.

Project Lead Carl Lucca says it’s heartening to see young people so enthusiastic about their city.

“These kids know they live in a special place and are passionate about protecting the natural environment,” says Carl.

When asked what they love most about the Mount to Arataki area, the beach was by far the most popular, with one answer to the question echoing the thoughts of many residents in the Mount to Arataki area.

Playing at the beach, but I think they should make it safer to cross the road.

When asked about ideas for improving transport, the impact that growth has had on roads was evident, as was the students’ desire to be able to move around safely and independently, with answers including:

More crossings on the roads.

Bigger cycle lanes and paths and bike lanes so you can lock your bike.

You need to make paths smoother for skateboarders, scooters and bikers.

“These kids are very aware of the traffic challenges facing their school community and the need to make walking, cycling and scootering to school safer,” says Carl.

Council has received a great deal of input so far through community engagement sessions and the online survey but wants to ensure as many people as possible have their chance to contribute.

“We have had nearly 700 people complete our online survey so far and can see some clear themes emerging around transport, road safety, parks, and mitigating the impact of climate change.”

“We have heard a lot of feedback about the Mount to Arataki area already and capturing an even wider range of views now will help us build on what we already understand and give us a clearer picture.”

The online survey closes on Monday 10 April and feedback from this, and community workshops will help form a draft plan and overall vision for where the Mount to Arataki area is heading.

Later in the year there will be a chance to let us know what you think of the draft plan and the areas of focus and priorities before it goes to Council for approval.

To get involved visit

www.tauranga.govt.nz/mounttoarataki

