Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Encouraging Local Enthusiasm For Reserve Beautification

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 10:31 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

When communities work together on their reserves, a lot can be achieved.

This is just some feedback that has come out of the review of Hurunui District Council’s (HDC) Reserves Management Plan.

Community committees and reserves committees around the District are being asked for their feedback and thoughts around how to best use their recreation and local purpose reserves.

Chief Operations Officer said the Plan’s review takes place every 10 years, providing a good opportunity to collate feedback and have a close look at the District’s green spaces.

“Generally, people are really happy with the way the reserves are looking and how they’re being used.”

He said in some reserves community groups just get on and do things, like managing their own maintenance and plantings, which is great.

Undertaking this review also feeds into creating funding streams for projects and developments.

“We look at the reserve’s individual policies including amenity and native planting, development of walkways, and what people would like to see in the future.”

For local groups to have working bees to trim or remove plants and trees or plant new species, they make their request to HDC, including a health and safety plan and a planting plan under the Tree Management Policy and Reserves Act.

At Motunau Beach, the green fingered enthusiasm amongst the community is in abundance.

Working within these guidelines, Motunau Beach campground manager and President of Motunau Beach Residents and Ratepayers’ Association Kalvyn Schenkel has cut down trees he deems a fire risk, and undertaken maintenance.

He encourages everyone to work within the guidelines, because when everyone is on the same page and working towards the same goal, community work in the reserves is harmonious.

“We want to do intelligent planting and sustainable planting, this means species which won’t be a fire hazard, and will help stablise hillsides.”

Harris agreed with Schenkel, saying the more work that can be done in reserves from a local level, the better.

“Having the right people in each community to ensure the work can be done smartly and safely is important, and it’s encouraging that there are these people out there.”

The Council’s Tree Management Policy will be going out for wider consultation soon.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>


Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 