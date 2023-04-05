Encouraging Local Enthusiasm For Reserve Beautification

When communities work together on their reserves, a lot can be achieved.

This is just some feedback that has come out of the review of Hurunui District Council’s (HDC) Reserves Management Plan.

Community committees and reserves committees around the District are being asked for their feedback and thoughts around how to best use their recreation and local purpose reserves.

Chief Operations Officer said the Plan’s review takes place every 10 years, providing a good opportunity to collate feedback and have a close look at the District’s green spaces.

“Generally, people are really happy with the way the reserves are looking and how they’re being used.”

He said in some reserves community groups just get on and do things, like managing their own maintenance and plantings, which is great.

Undertaking this review also feeds into creating funding streams for projects and developments.

“We look at the reserve’s individual policies including amenity and native planting, development of walkways, and what people would like to see in the future.”

For local groups to have working bees to trim or remove plants and trees or plant new species, they make their request to HDC, including a health and safety plan and a planting plan under the Tree Management Policy and Reserves Act.

At Motunau Beach, the green fingered enthusiasm amongst the community is in abundance.

Working within these guidelines, Motunau Beach campground manager and President of Motunau Beach Residents and Ratepayers’ Association Kalvyn Schenkel has cut down trees he deems a fire risk, and undertaken maintenance.

He encourages everyone to work within the guidelines, because when everyone is on the same page and working towards the same goal, community work in the reserves is harmonious.

“We want to do intelligent planting and sustainable planting, this means species which won’t be a fire hazard, and will help stablise hillsides.”

Harris agreed with Schenkel, saying the more work that can be done in reserves from a local level, the better.

“Having the right people in each community to ensure the work can be done smartly and safely is important, and it’s encouraging that there are these people out there.”

The Council’s Tree Management Policy will be going out for wider consultation soon.

