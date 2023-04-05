Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water Restrictions Lifted To Level Three For Easter

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Gisborne City residents will be able to water their gardens and clean their cars this Easter weekend.


From today (Wednesday) Gisborne will move to alert level 3 water restrictions, which means just a ban on sprinkler use.

Hoses can now be used for outdoor water use if they’re held by hand and the timing for cleaning couldn’t be better with a long weekend approaching.

Council Drinking Water Manager Judith Robertson says the re-joined supply from the Waingake Treatment Plant is going well.

“The 50/50 mix from Waingake and the Waipaoa Treatment Plant is refilling our reservoirs every night and is keeping up with demand.

“As such, we are really happy to let our community know that the restrictions are continuing to ease up.”

Last week, Ms Roberston announced the removal of strict level 5 restrictions after the main city water pipe from the Waingake Treatment Plant had been reconnected following multiple breaks during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ms Robertson says this week’s move to level three does not mean we are entirely back to normal yet though.

“The water supply situation remains vulnerable to the impacts of weather. Our aim is to minimise the risk of severe water restrictions again.

“If there's supply interruption at high demand - we only have about one and a half days storage in the city's reservoirs.

“Keeping demand balanced to water production remains essential for a reliable supply.

“Use water wisely, avoid any wastage.”

© Scoop Media

