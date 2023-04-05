Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Creating A Focus On Car Theft In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Crime Stoppers NZ

Crime Stoppers wants to put a focus on preventing car thefts and reducing the growing number of vehicle crimes.

Starting on Friday 7 April, a Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland based campaign by Crime Stoppers will focus on local community car theft awareness. The campaign will feature pamphlets and posters and also use the recently introduced SOLV platform to inform anyone surfing the net in specific areas about safely sharing what you know, not who you are in the car crime space.

Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says that Tāmaki Makaurau has almost a unique problem with high levels of car thefts and associated criminal activity, such as Ram Raids.

"Communities, whānau and tamariki usually get left behind when crime visits and are usually too scared to get involved in speaking up about what they know is wrong. Crime Stoppers is a safe, anonymous and independent reporting alternative that allows all New Zealanders to speak up in a safe and timely fashion.

Its also an opportunity for us to emphasise that Crime Stoppers is not the Police, that we are truly independent and that any report to us is 100% anonymous. One call about a car theft or who was involved could perhaps remove someone from a life of crime or whānau from the misery of being stuck in a bad place. Communities exist because of the good they can support, and this is an option, contacting Crime Stoppers, that is too important to miss.”

The campaign isn’t just about reporting knowledge of car crime - it's about building the awareness of how Crime Stoppers can help today and at any time in the future.

The Crime Stoppers focus on car theft campaign will launch across a range of social and digital channels in the Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland this weekend.

Campaign pamlets can be downloaded from this link.

Crime Stoppers is not the Police or authorities. If you know something isn’t right, you can help by making an anonymous report – any time, any day, anywhere.

Report online - www.crimestoppers-nz.org

Report by phone – 0800 555 111

