Arrest Made Following Burglary Epsom

Auckland City East Acting Area Commander Inspector Rachel

Dolheguy:

Auckland City East Police have made an arrest following a burglary on

Dunkerron Avenue.

Thanks to the property’s security system, including CCTV, sensor lighting

and an alarm system, Police were alerted to the suspicious activity early.

A Police team, including a delta unit, responded around 2.30am early this

morning, Friday, 7 April.

Delta tracked the offender to a property on Wapiti Avenue, 800 meters from

the burgled property.

The offender was located hiding up a tree on another property and was taken

into custody.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Saturday, 8

April on burglary charges.

This is a good example of someone that had a well-secured house, with good

security measures, which allowed Police to respond fast and apprehend the

offender.

Police remind people to:

• Lock your doors and windows.

• Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and

photograph these and other valuables.

• Keep valuables out of sight.

• Install an alarm system, and get sensor lights fitted.

• Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.

• Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows

well-trimmed, don't give the burglar a place to hide.

• Join or form a neighbourhood support group.

If you witness any suspicious activity, please contact Police on 105 if

it’s after the fact, or 111 if it’s happening now.

