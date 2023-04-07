Arrest Made Following Burglary Epsom
Auckland City East Acting Area Commander Inspector
Rachel
Dolheguy:
Auckland City East Police have
made an arrest following a burglary on
Dunkerron Avenue.
Thanks to the property’s security system,
including CCTV, sensor lighting
and an alarm system, Police were alerted to the suspicious activity early.
A Police team, including a delta unit,
responded around 2.30am early this
morning, Friday, 7 April.
Delta tracked the offender to a property on
Wapiti Avenue, 800 meters from
the burgled property.
The offender was located hiding up a tree on
another property and was taken
into custody.
A
30-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District Court
on Saturday, 8
April on burglary charges.
This is a
good example of someone that had a well-secured house, with
good
security measures, which allowed Police to respond fast and apprehend the
offender.
Police remind people to:
• Lock your doors and windows.
•
Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items
and
photograph these and other valuables.
• Keep valuables out of sight.
• Install an alarm system, and get sensor lights fitted.
• Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.
• Keep hedges or
plants around doors and windows
well-trimmed, don't give the burglar a place to hide.
• Join or form a neighbourhood support group.
If you witness any
suspicious activity, please contact Police on 105
if
it’s after the fact, or 111 if it’s happening now.