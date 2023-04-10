Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Due Drop Hope Challenge Is Back On Track And Ready To Go - One Step, One Arm Stroke, One Conversation

Monday, 10 April 2023, 4:49 am
Press Release: Due Drop Foundation

The Due Drop Hope Challenge, a charity triathlon involving a powerhouse lineup of former elite athletes and I Am Hope founder Mike King is back on track and ready to kick off on 11 April from Mangonui, Northland.

The 16-day relay event was initially scheduled for February but was postponed due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The line-up of sporting stars includes All Black great ‘Kamo Kid’ Ian Jones, MNZM, triathlon world champion Rick Wells, MBE, NRL star Richie Barnett along with Mike King.

The group, which also includes a slew of non-athlete participants (mostly mid-aged) will run, swim and cycle the length of the North Island to raise awareness of children’s free counselling service Gumboot Friday in the regions.

Mike King says the delays kept his charity I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday busy setting up and operating the I Am Hope Wellness Centre in Hawke’s Bay and running an ongoing flood-relief fundraiser in response to the devastation.

“Everyone was so disappointed when our plans were delayed, especially after the mammoth logistical effort and many sleepless nights that went to planning and organising everything, from our tiny team of staff to volunteers, participants, sponsors and supporters.

“But there’s no point in sitting around moping. We got ourselves to the East Coast and went straight to work talking to the community about their needs and set up the wellness centre to get as many families the help they needed urgently.

“Meanwhile, the team have been consistently training and everyone’s pumped and ready to go. We can’t wait to meet with the communities along the way and let them know, help is available, help is here and we want your kids to use it. This what this is all about.”

Ex-All Black Hall of Famer Ian Jones says the team were delayed, but never distracted from the upcoming job at hand.

“It can be a real dampener on the spirits when you have a big challenge coming up but unforeseen circumstances completely outside of your control disrupts all your plans. What a great metaphor for life. The team kept positive and continued hard training sessions in preparation of the mammoth task ahead, and we look forward to raising awareness of Gumboot Friday, especially in the regions.”

Triathlon hardman Rick Wells says while it was frustrating, it was worth the wait.

“It’s always frustrating to put big things on hold as hundreds of people have pitched into this event and have been working for months to bring this charity triathlon to life, but the cause makes it worth the wait. We’ve been training hard and taking part in other smaller challenges here and there, and are more than ready to hit the ground running, pun intended.

“It’s also worth mentioning our ‘civilian’ participants who are not from professional sporting backgrounds but your regular ‘crazy old buggers’ who are mostly over 50 and love a good gut-twisting charity challenge. Good people doing a great thing for a brilliant cause.”

Other participants:

  • David Mitchell – Auckland businessman and keen swimmer
  • Richard Hart – Auckland real estate guru and comic relief expert
  • Karim Rostami – Polio virus survivor for whom walking again was considered a miracle by doctors, who fled to New Zealand from the Taliban regime when he was just 8 years-old
  • Geoff Evison – Auckland IT professional and keen international swimmer

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Due Drop Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 