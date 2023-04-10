Serious Crash, SH32, Tihoi - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash near the intersection of SH32 and Whangamata Road, Tihoi.

Police were called about 12.15pm.

Initial reports suggest one person has been seriously injured.

The road is closed with diversions in place.

Please avoid the area if possible.

