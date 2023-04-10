Tasman Tornado Update #2
Monday, 10 April 2023, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Approximately 50 properties have been impacted by the
tornado that hit Tasman on Monday afternoon.
There
have been no reports of serious injuries following the
weather event that hit at about 1.20pm, but roofs have been
partially or fully lifted on many properties, while others
have been impacted by fallen trees or powerlines being
down.
The worst hit area has been in Upper
Moutere.
Residents are urged to call 111 if their
safety is at risk, or their property has been damaged and
they need help.
Fire and Emergency is continuing to
assist people and is liaising with the local council and
Nelson-Tasman Civil
Defence.
