Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Charges Laid Following Operation Cobalt Warrant In Massey

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 8:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two men will appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow following a
search warrant carried out in the Massey area today.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says the warrant was executed by Operation
Cobalt and Waitemata District staff, assisted by Specialist Tactical and
Search Teams at an address associated to a senior patched member of the Head
Hunters Motorcycle Gang.

“At the Red Hills Road address, Police located several items of interest
including a stick of gelignite, ammunition, a quantity of cannabis, and a
highly sophisticated piece of equipment which appears to be used to copy or
manufacture forged security cards or similar,” he says.

“As a safety precaution the search was paused for a brief period of time so
that the New Zealand Defence Force, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team who
were called to the scene could safely disposed of the gelignite.”

“We are aware residents will have heard the sound of the item being
disposed of by the EOD team. This action was to ensure the safety of our
staff at the scene, and members of the wider community.”

Residents were not required to be evacuated.

Detective Inspector Schmid says the two men have been charged with possession
of an explosive and further drugs charges.

The 61-year-old man, who is a senior patched member of the Head Hunters
Motorcycle Gang, and a 48-year-old man associated to the same gang are due to
appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

“Today’s warrant is a further example of the ongoing work being carried
out by Operation Cobalt teams, not only across Tamaki Makaurau but across New
Zealand,” Detective Inspector Schmid says.

“Police are continuing to target and disrupt illegal activity being carried
out.

“Our message is clear – we are continuing to target those who are
choosing to involve themselves and commit this illegal activity.”

Investigations will continue following today’s search warrant and Police
cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as a result.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 