Charges Laid Following Operation Cobalt Warrant In Massey

Two men will appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow following a

search warrant carried out in the Massey area today.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says the warrant was executed by Operation

Cobalt and Waitemata District staff, assisted by Specialist Tactical and

Search Teams at an address associated to a senior patched member of the Head

Hunters Motorcycle Gang.

“At the Red Hills Road address, Police located several items of interest

including a stick of gelignite, ammunition, a quantity of cannabis, and a

highly sophisticated piece of equipment which appears to be used to copy or

manufacture forged security cards or similar,” he says.

“As a safety precaution the search was paused for a brief period of time so

that the New Zealand Defence Force, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team who

were called to the scene could safely disposed of the gelignite.”

“We are aware residents will have heard the sound of the item being

disposed of by the EOD team. This action was to ensure the safety of our

staff at the scene, and members of the wider community.”

Residents were not required to be evacuated.

Detective Inspector Schmid says the two men have been charged with possession

of an explosive and further drugs charges.

The 61-year-old man, who is a senior patched member of the Head Hunters

Motorcycle Gang, and a 48-year-old man associated to the same gang are due to

appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

“Today’s warrant is a further example of the ongoing work being carried

out by Operation Cobalt teams, not only across Tamaki Makaurau but across New

Zealand,” Detective Inspector Schmid says.

“Police are continuing to target and disrupt illegal activity being carried

out.

“Our message is clear – we are continuing to target those who are

choosing to involve themselves and commit this illegal activity.”

Investigations will continue following today’s search warrant and Police

cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as a result.

