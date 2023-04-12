Charges Laid Following Operation Cobalt Warrant In Massey
Two men will appear in the Waitakere District Court
tomorrow following a
search warrant carried out in the Massey area today.
Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid
says the warrant was executed by Operation
Cobalt and Waitemata District staff, assisted by Specialist Tactical and
Search Teams at an address associated to a senior patched member of the Head
Hunters Motorcycle Gang.
“At the Red Hills Road address, Police located
several items of interest
including a stick of gelignite, ammunition, a quantity of cannabis, and a
highly sophisticated piece of equipment which appears to be used to copy or
manufacture forged security cards or similar,” he says.
“As a safety precaution the search was
paused for a brief period of time so
that the New Zealand Defence Force, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team who
were called to the scene could safely disposed of the gelignite.”
“We are aware residents will have
heard the sound of the item being
disposed of by the EOD team. This action was to ensure the safety of our
staff at the scene, and members of the wider community.”
Residents were not required to be evacuated.
Detective Inspector Schmid says the two men
have been charged with possession
of an explosive and further drugs charges.
The 61-year-old man, who is a
senior patched member of the Head Hunters
Motorcycle Gang, and a 48-year-old man associated to the same gang are due to
appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.
“Today’s warrant is a further example of
the ongoing work being carried
out by Operation Cobalt teams, not only across Tamaki Makaurau but across New
Zealand,” Detective Inspector Schmid says.
“Police are continuing to target and disrupt
illegal activity being carried
out.
“Our message
is clear – we are continuing to target those who
are
choosing to involve themselves and commit this illegal activity.”
Investigations will continue
following today’s search warrant and Police
cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as a result.