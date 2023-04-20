Charges following protest, Adelaide Road

Police have arrested five people following protest action on Adelaide Road near the Basin Reserve this morning.

They occupied the road about 8.05am, and the road had been cleared by 8.45am.

Those arrested are three women, aged 56, 63 and 72, and two men, aged 45 and 75.

They are due to appear in Wellington District Court this afternoon on charges of endangering transport and breaching Court bail conditions.

Acting Wellington District Commander Nicholas Thom says he is disappointed to see this unlawful protest action occur again today, especially being so close to Wellington Hospital.

"We recognise the lawful right to protest, however actions like those taken today endanger both those involved and the wider public.

"We urge those planning peaceful protests to consider their safety and the safety of others.

"We will not hesitate to remove and prosecute anyone undertaking dangerous actions."

