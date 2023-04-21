Missing man located deceased
Friday, 21 April 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man reported missing in Wellington this week has been
located deceased.
He was found by search teams in
Wellington Harbour late this afternoon.
Police extend our
sympathies to his family and loved ones at this
difficult
time.
The matter will be referred to the
Coroner.
