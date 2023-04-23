Unexplained death, Woodhaugh



Police are making enquiries after a person was located deceased in Woodhaugh, Dunedin this morning.

Police responded to a report received shortly before 10am, of a body located

near a walking track.

Enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances that lead to the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

Further information will be released when available.

