Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Future Of Greater Christchurch Important To Residents

Friday, 28 April 2023, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Huihui Mai

More than 7000 people provided feedback on how to accommodate future growth in Greater Christchurch through the Huihui Mai engagement.

The Whakawhanake Kāinga Komiti (Urban Growth Partnership for Greater Christchurch) asked residents in Christchurch City, Selwyn and Waimakariri for their views on how to tackle important issues related with growth, including a suggested turn up and go public transport service (Mass Rapid Transit) route during the engagement which ran for six weeks from 23 February 2023.

Whakawhanake Kāinga Komiti Chair Jim Palmer says he is delighted with the response from the community and also the wide representation of participants from Greater Christchurch.

“As part of our engagement we have been keen to hear the views of young people as well as reaching the under-represented groups in our community. Over 1,300 youth under 25 took part in the survey and workshops.” he says.

“We also heard from people across the Greater Christchurch area – of the over 7,000 people who completed the survey, 5,048 lived in Christchurch city or Banks Peninsula, 1,396 people lived in the Selwyn District and 493 people lived in the Waimakariri District.”

By 2050 more than 700,000 people are projected to be living in the Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri districts – 30 per cent more than there are today, with the population potentially doubling to 1 million people within the next 60 years, if not earlier.

Jim Palmer says the survey responses show that residents care about the future of their city, towns and neighbourhoods, including how they will develop in the future to accommodate a larger population and respond to other challenges including housing affordability and responding to climate change.

Key findings from the survey include:

· 86% agreed with the direction to focus growth around key urban and town centres and along public transport routes. The younger people were, the more likely they were to agree.

· 53% agreed with the suggested ‘turn up and go’ route. Respondents who lived in suburbs along the proposed route were most supportive (75%), as were younger people. For those respondents who were not supportive, extending the route to Rolleston, Eastern Christchurch, Rangiora and South Christchurch were all identified.

· 56% of people are open to higher density living, however it needs to be planned and designed to meet their different needs and provide quality of life for people.

The feedback received through the community engagement is informing the development of the draft Greater Christchurch Spatial Plan, a blueprint for our future growth, and the turn up and go public transport service investigation (Mass Rapid Transit Indicative Business Case).

In May 2023, the Whakawhanake Kāinga Komiti will receive the full engagement report and consider approving the Draft Spatial Plan for consultation in mid-2023. Alongside this they will consider endorsement of the turn up and go public transport service investigation, which is then expected to go to the Waka Kotahi Board for consideration. If it is approved and funding is confirmed, the next step will be to investigate in more detail the design of the corridor and stations along the route.

Link to the Engagement Summary

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Huihui Mai on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 