Update - Fatal crash, State Highway 1, Sefton
Sunday, 30 April 2023, 7:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following the
earlier crash involving a motorbike on State Highway
1.
A second person was seriously injured and has been
transported to Christchurch Hospital.
Our thoughts and
sympathies are with their family at this difficult
time.
The road remains
closed.
