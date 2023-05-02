Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chance To Name Grit And CMA Trucks Kicks Off Winter Road Safety Campaign

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Could “Gritney Spears” stop your winter mornings being toxic? Will “Spready Mercury” break you free from the icy conditions?

With winter fast approaching and the return of grit and CMA trucks working to keep roads safe in the district, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) wants your help to name some of these champions of the chilly months.

Starting today, Council is taking suggestions to name two grit trucks, one plough truck, and one CMA truck, before a shortlist of the best proposals is made and put to a public vote.

QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager, Simon Mason said the naming competition was just one part of a campaign to raise awareness of winter road conditions and encourage safe driving habits.

“We want people to get a grip this winter and maintain that grip. Road conditions can change at any time during the chillier months, and the more people know what to expect, the safer they’ll be,” said Mr Mason.

“A name won’t change how much grit a truck can spread, but we can create more understanding around what these vehicles and the crews operating them are doing. Hopefully drivers find a bit of joy on those cold and dark mornings when they come across a truck they might have named or voted for.”

The names that prove most popular in voting will be assigned to one of the four winter road trucks, with each receiving its own personalised badge to be displayed on the side of the truck.

Suggestions for grit, plough, and CMA truck names can be made on QLDC’s Facebook page, or emailed through to letstalk@qldc.govt.nz.

The naming competition also marks the start of a drive for residents and visitors to the Queenstown Lakes District to sign up to QLDC’s Winter Road Reports and Community Text Alerts.

“Our Winter Road Reports are a great opportunity to know what to expect on your morning commute or trip to the ski field, and our Community Text Alerts can alert you to a road closure you should know about, dangerous driving conditions, or other emergencies affecting your community,” said Mr Mason.

QLDC’s Winter Road Reports and Community Text Alerts are both free services and can be registered for on Council’s website at www.qldc.govt.nz.

Chain fitting workshops are planned for the district too, with events taking place at Queenstown Events Centre from 11.00am – 1.00pm on Friday 9 June 2023, and at Wānaka Recreation Centre from 11.00am – 1.00pm on Tuesday 13 June 2023.

Anyone wanting to learn how to fit chains to their vehicle or looking for a refresher is welcome to attend either workshop, watch demonstrations, and try putting on chains themselves under the watchful eye of a roading crew member.

