Police Crack Down On Boy Racers In Whangārei

Northland Police targeted boy racers and illegally modified cars had huge

success during the weekend.

Thirteen unsafe vehicles with significant vehicle faults were ordered off the

road, and another three impounded by Police in Whangārei on Friday night.

Police conducted 80 breath tests and found three drivers were driving with

excess breath alcohol levels, and two driving while disqualified.

One driver was charged with illegal acceleration. All six offenders will now

appear in court.

During the weekend, cars pulled over were thoroughly examined by Police

vehicle inspectors.

Altered seatbelts, suspension, exhausts, airbag modifications, window tints,

lighting, tyres and window stickers were just some of the vehicle faults

detected.

Police issued 48 infringement notices, which included underage drinking,

breaching licence conditions and other varying road safety offences.

Senior Sergeant Stephanie Hudson, Whangārei/Kaipara Road Policing Services

Team Leader, says the focus was not only on dangerous and illegal driving but

also driver compliance with driver licence conditions and vehicle safety

standards.

“It’s about educating these drivers on what modifications are legal and

those that make the vehicles unsafe for them as well as other road users,”

Senior Sergeant Hudson says.

She says there was a noticeable increase in the number of young drivers with

modified vehicles engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours,

and the public were clearly getting sick and tired of cars racing around.

"We won’t tolerate the anti-social behaviour on our roads and we will

continue to target people who are intent on offending.

”Police will continue to focus our efforts on those motorists whose driving

behaviour puts themselves and others at risk.”

A car is impounded for 28 days. In order for it to be released at the end of

that time, the owner has to pay the towing company's towing and storage fees.

Depending on the offence committed, there may also be a fine but the release

of the car is not dependent on the fine being paid.

Northland Police will continue to build on the weekends success in coming

months, along with their continued focus on restraints, impairment, cellphone

distractions and speed.

