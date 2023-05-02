Police Crack Down On Boy Racers In Whangārei
Northland Police targeted boy racers and illegally
modified cars had huge
success during the weekend.
Thirteen unsafe vehicles with significant
vehicle faults were ordered off the
road, and another three impounded by Police in Whangārei on Friday night.
Police conducted 80 breath tests and found
three drivers were driving with
excess breath alcohol levels, and two driving while disqualified.
One driver
was charged with illegal acceleration. All six offenders
will now
appear in court.
During the weekend, cars
pulled over were thoroughly examined by Police
vehicle inspectors.
Altered seatbelts, suspension, exhausts,
airbag modifications, window tints,
lighting, tyres and window stickers were just some of the vehicle faults
detected.
Police issued 48 infringement
notices, which included underage drinking,
breaching licence conditions and other varying road safety offences.
Senior Sergeant Stephanie Hudson,
Whangārei/Kaipara Road Policing Services
Team Leader, says the focus was not only on dangerous and illegal driving but
also driver compliance with driver licence conditions and vehicle safety
standards.
“It’s about
educating these drivers on what modifications are legal
and
those that make the vehicles unsafe for them as well as other road users,”
Senior Sergeant Hudson says.
She says there was a noticeable increase in the
number of young drivers with
modified vehicles engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours,
and the public were clearly getting sick and tired of cars racing around.
"We won’t tolerate the anti-social behaviour
on our roads and we will
continue to target people who are intent on offending.
”Police will continue to
focus our efforts on those motorists whose
driving
behaviour puts themselves and others at risk.”
A car is impounded for 28 days. In order for
it to be released at the end of
that time, the owner has to pay the towing company's towing and storage fees.
Depending on the offence committed, there may
also be a fine but the release
of the car is not dependent on the fine being paid.
Northland Police
will continue to build on the weekends success in
coming
months, along with their continued focus on restraints, impairment, cellphone
distractions and speed.
