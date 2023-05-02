Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Crack Down On Boy Racers In Whangārei

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police targeted boy racers and illegally modified cars had huge
success during the weekend.

Thirteen unsafe vehicles with significant vehicle faults were ordered off the
road, and another three impounded by Police in Whangārei on Friday night.

Police conducted 80 breath tests and found three drivers were driving with
excess breath alcohol levels, and two driving while disqualified.

One driver was charged with illegal acceleration. All six offenders will now
appear in court.

During the weekend, cars pulled over were thoroughly examined by Police
vehicle inspectors.

Altered seatbelts, suspension, exhausts, airbag modifications, window tints,
lighting, tyres and window stickers were just some of the vehicle faults
detected.

Police issued 48 infringement notices, which included underage drinking,
breaching licence conditions and other varying road safety offences.

Senior Sergeant Stephanie Hudson, Whangārei/Kaipara Road Policing Services
Team Leader, says the focus was not only on dangerous and illegal driving but
also driver compliance with driver licence conditions and vehicle safety
standards.

“It’s about educating these drivers on what modifications are legal and
those that make the vehicles unsafe for them as well as other road users,”
Senior Sergeant Hudson says.

She says there was a noticeable increase in the number of young drivers with
modified vehicles engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours,
and the public were clearly getting sick and tired of cars racing around.

"We won’t tolerate the anti-social behaviour on our roads and we will
continue to target people who are intent on offending.

”Police will continue to focus our efforts on those motorists whose driving
behaviour puts themselves and others at risk.”

A car is impounded for 28 days. In order for it to be released at the end of
that time, the owner has to pay the towing company's towing and storage fees.

Depending on the offence committed, there may also be a fine but the release
of the car is not dependent on the fine being paid.

Northland Police will continue to build on the weekends success in coming
months, along with their continued focus on restraints, impairment, cellphone
distractions and speed.

 

ENDS

 

Holly McKay/NZ Police

You can also view this release, including any additional images, on the NZ
Police app [1] or at:
https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-crack-down-boy-racers-whang%C4%81rei
[2]
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 