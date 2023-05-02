Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Construction Begins On Fully-inclusive Playground In Claudelands

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

There are magical times ahead for Hamilton Kirikiriroa – the Magical Bridge trust, in partnership with Hamilton City Council will kick off construction of a new all-inclusive playground at Claudelands Park on Monday 8 May.

A sod-turning ceremony held at Claudelands Playground on Friday 28 April marked the countdown to the construction of the first Magical Bridge playground for New Zealand Aotearoa and Hamilton Kirikiriroa. The fully inclusive destination playground will provide a safe place to play for people of all physical capabilities and ages, as well as considering the needs of people with intellectual disabilities including autism and sensory, visual and hearing impairments.

Construction will take place in two stages, with the first stage expected to take around eight months to complete.

Magical Bridge Trust CEO Peter van Vroonhoven says the blessing, groundbreaking, and the start of construction of Hamilton's Magical Bridge Playground is the culmination of almost four years of hard work.

“It has been a truly humbling experience to have such universal support for the Magical Bridge vision, and I can't wait till members of our community, regardless of ability or age, can enjoy a playground, often for the first time,” he said. “The trust's fundraising efforts so far mean we can deliver an amazing and truly magical play experience. Fundraising is ongoing however to be able to deliver the final few pieces of equipment. We’d like to thank all those who have helped us get to where we are today - the Council, many community organisations, and our countless supporters, funders, and suppliers."

Stage one of construction will see a playground with improved inclusivity built on the existing Claudelands Park playground footprint. Stage two will add several more play zones, alongside facilities such as toilets. Stage one is fully funded through a combination of community grants, sponsorship and in-kind donations as well as funding from Council’s existing renewals budget.

Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, Chair of the Community and Natural Environment Committee, says the Magical Bridge Playground is an exciting addition to Claudelands Park and the wider community.

"One in four Hamiltonians identify as living with a disability – it's so important that we provide a safe and inclusive play space for people of all ages and abilities,” she said. “We are thrilled to be working with Peter and the Magical Bridge team to bring the country’s first fully accessible playground to our city, creating a more open and welcoming Hamilton Kirikiriroa."

While these works take place, the nearby Parana Park playground and Fairfield Park playground provide a great alternative space for families to take their children. Check out some other playgrounds to explore on our website.

You can keep up to date with the project at the Magical Bridge website. The Trust would like to thank funding partners including the Lotteries Fund, Trust Waikato, Pub Charity, The Lion Foundation, Perry, Fluhler Contracting and the many more suppliers and professionals who are helping to bring the Magical Bridge playground to life.

More about the playground

The 4000m2 proposed playground will have themed zones, including a slide zone, sensory zone, swing zone and spin zone.

Hideaway huts, buddy benches, and gathering spots to play and relax will be fun play spaces.

The design will use specific colours and textures for pathways and zones, include a sensory garden full of interesting textured plants and surfaces, accessible waterplay and user amenities such as shade and drinking fountains.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 