UPDATE - Unexplained Death, Palmerston
Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 7:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to investigate a death that
occurred in Palmerston, Otago on Saturday.
Police were
called to a Mull Street address about 12.15am.
Police
are continuing to treat the death as unexplained and
enquiries remain ongoing.
As part of this a post
mortem has been completed.
Police would still like to
speak with anyone with information, which could assist the
investigation team.
Police can be contacted via 105,
quoting file number 230429/9600.
Information can also
be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>