UPDATE - Unexplained Death, Palmerston

Police are continuing to investigate a death that occurred in Palmerston, Otago on Saturday.

Police were called to a Mull Street address about 12.15am.

Police are continuing to treat the death as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.

As part of this a post mortem has been completed.

Police would still like to speak with anyone with information, which could assist the investigation team.

Police can be contacted via 105, quoting file number 230429/9600.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

