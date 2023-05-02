Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Everyone Welcome At Tree Planting To Commemorate Coronation Of His Majesty King Charles III

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and Mayor Glyn Lewers are hosting a tree planting at Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens to commemorate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort, starting at 11.00am on Saturday 6 May.

QLDC Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey said everyone in the community is welcome to attend the ceremony and help mark the historic occasion, meeting at the band rotunda beforehand.

“The ceremonial planting of a tree in Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens symbolises the deep-rooted personal connection our new monarch has for the natural world,” said Mr Bailey.

“Charles III has long been an advocate for conservation and biodiversity. This ceremony will not only serve as a tribute to his dedication to protecting our planet but also as a representation of our commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Aotearoa New Zealand for future generations.”

Mayor Glyn Lewers will lead the tree planting before a commemorative plaque is unveiled to mark the moment in history and the location.

The ceremony will be supported with singing by local waiata group Ngā Manu Hou followed by a traditional British high tea.

Attendees will then be invited to join a procession down to Queenstown’s waterfront to watch the Eichardts building illuminated in purple in honour of King Charles III.

The coronation will be marked by similar events all over Aotearoa New Zealand, celebrating the commencement of a $1 million nationwide planting effort.

