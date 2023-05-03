Further arrest in Tauranga homicide investigation

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson:

A 25-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga last year.

The man has been charged with murder and assaulting other people present at the Maungatapu Road address on 14 May 2022.

The man will appear in Tauranga District Court on Thursday, 4 May 2023.

Ten people have now been charged in relation to Mr Te Kani’s murder.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police ask anyone with information that may assist to call 105 and quote file number 220515/3688.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

