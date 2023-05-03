Further arrest in Tauranga homicide investigation
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson:
A 25-year-old
man has been charged in relation to the death of Mitchell Te
Kani in Tauranga last year.
The man has been charged
with murder and assaulting other people present at the
Maungatapu Road address on 14 May 2022.
The man will
appear in Tauranga District Court on Thursday, 4 May
2023.
Ten people have now been charged in relation to
Mr Te Kani’s murder.
Enquiries are ongoing and
Police ask anyone with information that may assist to call
105 and quote file number 220515/3688.
Information can
also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
