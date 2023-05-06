Enquiries Ongoing Following Firearms Incident, Manurewa

The Manurewa community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing into a firearms incldent last night.

At around 9.15pm on Friday 5 May Police were called to Browns Road, Manurewa, after a report of shots fired towards a property. There were no injuries during the incident.

Police are working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with enquiries.

Anyone who has information that could assist is encouraged to contact us via our 105 phone service, referencing file number 230505/5815. Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

