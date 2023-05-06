Enquiries Ongoing Following Firearms Incident, Manurewa
Saturday, 6 May 2023, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Manurewa community can expect to see an increased
Police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing into
a firearms incldent last night.
At around 9.15pm on
Friday 5 May Police were called to Browns Road, Manurewa,
after a report of shots fired towards a property. There were
no injuries during the incident.
Police are working to
establish the full circumstances of what has occurred and
would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or
has information that could assist with
enquiries.
Anyone who has information that could
assist is encouraged to contact us via our 105 phone
service, referencing file number 230505/5815. Reports can
also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
and using Update Report.
Alternatively information can
be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession
dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>