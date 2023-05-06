Official End To The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Does Not Cure The Crisis For Children

Children’s health, education and protection must be given greater priority by governments globally with the official end to the COVID-19 global emergency not altering the fact that an estimated 100 million additional children were driven into poverty, and 1.5 billion had their education disrupted, Save the Children said.

Dr Zaeem Haq, Global Medical Director at Save the Children, said the World Health Organisation’s announcement that it will no longer consider COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern was a "crucial milestone", but it did not eradicate the greater challenges now facing millions of children worldwide.

"Over the past three years, COVID-19 turned children’s lives upside down - denying them access to education, health and protection - widening global inequality and driving an estimated 100 million additional children into poverty, but while COVID-19 is no longer officially considered a ' public health emergency of international concern’, the virus is here to stay. Many vulnerable communities around the world remain unvaccinated, raising the risk of death and ill health, and hundreds of millions of children are still facing the effects of the pandemic every day and will likely continue to do so for years to come.

"COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns, global economic shutdown and disruption to services brought on an unprecedented crisis for children, putting their physical and mental health, education, protection and economic wellbeing in jeopardy. This, combined with the effects of conflicts and the climate crisis, exacerbated existing inequalities and hit the most marginalised children the hardest. An estimated 100 million additional children were driven into poverty i and the risk of hunger increased worldwide. Over 1.5 billion children had their education disrupted, and children suffered an increase in violence when schools were closed ii. An estimated 10.5 million children lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19 iii, and the pandemic unleashed a global mental health crisis, with 83% of children reporting an increase in negative feelings as a result iv.

"Without urgent global action, years of progress for children will be permanently reversed, putting the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals beyond reach. It is vital that all governments prioritise and invest in children’s physical and mental health, nutrition, wellbeing, protection and learning and commit to invest in early outbreak detection systems and robust pandemic preparedness, strengthen health systems and ensure universal access to healthcare.

"The announcement by the WHO serve as a stark reminder that we live in a highly unequal world, one that is failing to protect children and their rights. Global leaders must work together to prioritise and finance the work that must be done."

