Auckland Police Make Arrests Over Commercial Burglaries

Police in Auckland City have made arrests for burglaries at commercial businesses over the weekend.

Early on Sunday, after 4am, a vehicle was used to gain entry to a liquor shop on Great North Road in Grey Lynn.

The offenders took stock from inside the store before fleeing in a vehicle.

A Police unit located this vehicle abandoned in the nearby area, and thanks to the brilliant work of our camera operators they identified a further vehicle of interest.

Enquiries led Police to Te Atatū in west Auckland. With assistance of Eagle, ground staff were directed to a street where the vehicle

Both occupants attempted to flee the area, but the 16- and 17-year-olds were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in east Auckland, Police responded to a burglary at a commercial building on Cain Road in Penrose just before 3am today.

A Police Delta unit attended and disturbed the two offenders in the act. Both fled on foot, with a 36-year-old man arrested nearby.

Police have since located numerous items stolen from various commercial burglaries in the offenders’ vehicle.

Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the second offender from this morning’s burglaries.

Offenders in these burglaries will now face court proceedings for those incidents.

Police acknowledge the great work by the various teams involved in responding to each incident.

