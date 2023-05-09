Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aucklanders Urged To Take Extreme Care When Travelling Today

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Stacey van der Putten, AT Executive General Manager Safety:

We’re urging Aucklanders to take extreme care when travelling today, with heavy rainfall already causing surface flooding across Auckland.

MetService has advised that conditions are expected to worsen this afternoon, so we are encouraging Aucklanders to head home early if possible and to delay all non-essential travel.

With surface flooding becoming widespread in some West Auckland communities we are reminding Aucklanders to stay clear of floodwaters and to not drive through them as this poses a serious risk to their safety.

We have also reminded our bus drivers this morning of the importance of following diversions put in place and to not drive through floodwaters themselves.

Due to the extremely heavy rain there are already significant disruptions and delays to public transport services today, with buses, trains and ferries all subject to delays and cancellations.

Please check the AT Mobile App and Live Departures for the latest information about which services are affected.

How AT has prepared for today’s heavy rain event

  • AT and Healthy Waters maintenance teams across Auckland are already responding to any flooding/slip issues -particularly for communities in the north and west that were worst affected by the recent weather events;
  • Existing slip sites have been made as safe and secure as possible and will continue to be monitored through this weather event;
  • Hotspots have been inspected to ensure that drainage systems are open and operating to their capacity;
  • We are in close contact with the Auckland Emergency Management team.

